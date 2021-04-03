Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Decreases By 15.0%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.