Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 15.7%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LINC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 233,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

