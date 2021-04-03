Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Drops By 21.3%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

