Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Rises By 41.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.