Short Interest in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Grows By 42.3%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $4,491,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIV opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

