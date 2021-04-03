Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Decreases By 15.5%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CLW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,169. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

