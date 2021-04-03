Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Grows By 34.5%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

