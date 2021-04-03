Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expands By 45.2%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1-year low of $394.47 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

