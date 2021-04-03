Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Decreases By 21.0%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caesarstone stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 million, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

