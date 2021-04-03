Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 17.4%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Bogen Communications International stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Bogen Communications International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

