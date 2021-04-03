Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 17.4%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Bogen Communications International stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Bogen Communications International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Bogen Communications International
