Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Rises By 32.1%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

