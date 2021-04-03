ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

