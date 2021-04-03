Shivom (OMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

