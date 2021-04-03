Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SFT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.