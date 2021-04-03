Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 866,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

SJR stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

