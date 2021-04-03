Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.22 million and $54.23 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

