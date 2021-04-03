Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
