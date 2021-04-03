Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Selfkey has a total market cap of $105.09 million and $57.46 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00052481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00670421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027876 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,468,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

