SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $75.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

