SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $935.64

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 935.64 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 949.60 ($12.41). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 948.60 ($12.39), with a volume of 1,548,873 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a market cap of £11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 929 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 935.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

