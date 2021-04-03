Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

