Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

