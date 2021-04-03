Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.94% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $124,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $132.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

