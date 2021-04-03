Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,225,918 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,000,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 103,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.