Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,189,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $519,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,595 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,292,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $422,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

