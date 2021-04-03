Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.98 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.16 and a 12-month high of $267.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

