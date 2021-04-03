Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SEM opened at $34.52 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

