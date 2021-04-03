Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.83 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,225 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,728,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

