Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.