Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
