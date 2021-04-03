SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €134.00 ($157.65).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

SAP stock opened at €106.78 ($125.62) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.06.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

