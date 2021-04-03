Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $48,330.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

