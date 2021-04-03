Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sangui Biotech International stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Sangui Biotech International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get Sangui Biotech International alerts:

About Sangui Biotech International

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangui Biotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangui Biotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.