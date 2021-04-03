Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 728,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

