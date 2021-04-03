Samraat S. Raha Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00.

Shares of A stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

