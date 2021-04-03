Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.65 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

