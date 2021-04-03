SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $441,770.07

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $441,770.07 and $388.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,553,412 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

