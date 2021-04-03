Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 469,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

