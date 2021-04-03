Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

