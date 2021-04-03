Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

