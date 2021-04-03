Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Sabre has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 53.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

