Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

