Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $380,240.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $359.83 or 0.00603770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $380,240.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00073828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00288257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.00811039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00092586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

