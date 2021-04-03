RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of RPT Realty worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $955.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

