RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $92.43 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.