Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
RYDAF opened at $19.50 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.
About Royal Dutch Shell
