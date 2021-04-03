Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $67.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

