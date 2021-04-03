Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.40. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

