Roth Capital Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $58.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

