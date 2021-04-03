Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 10.82 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.48. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a market cap of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

