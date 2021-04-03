Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 10.82 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.48. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a market cap of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
