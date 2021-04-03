Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $47.08. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 1,584 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

